Re-appointments

Five Independence Township committees will have familiar faces back after all reappointments were unanimously approved by the Township Board, Dec. 17.

David Boersma and Tim Loughrin were approved as regular members of the Planning Commission for three-year terms, expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Chip Robinson was approved as a regular member of the Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority for a four-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2023; and Donna Miller was approved as a regular member of the Senior Community Center Advisory Committee for a three-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

Alan Aulgur and Jim Eppink were approved as regular members of the Zoning Board of Appeals, each with three-year terms, expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

Janice Gaffney, Daniel Greene, Allison McFadden-Keesling, and Marilyn Pomeroy were reappointed, and Christie Shull was appointed as regular members of the Clarkston Independence District Library Board for three-year terms, expiring Dec. 31, 2022