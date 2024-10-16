Re-elect Crane, Need and Sivers

I enthusiastically support Stefanie Crane, Greg Need, and Jaclyn Sivers for re-election to the Clarkston Schools Board of Education. As incumbents, they have shown strong leadership in enhancing student learning, safety, and well-being. Stefanie’s advocacy for innovative programs and community collaboration, Greg’s focus on safety and transparency, and Jaclyn’s expertise in juvenile justice and mental health make them vital assets to our schools. Their proven track records stand in contrast to their opponents, ensuring our school district continues to thrive.

Mary Ellen Rowe

Clarkston