Re-elect Stefanie Crane

I am writing to express my support for Stefanie Crane’s re-election to the Clarkston School Board. Stefanie has shown exceptional leadership and commitment to the success and well-being of our students, teachers and families.

Her track record of supporting innovative programs, improving school safety and promoting student achievement makes her the ideal candidate to continue serving on the board. Stefanie’s vision and experience are exactly what Clarkston schools need to continue thriving.

I encourage my fellow community members to vote for Stefanie Crane in the upcoming election. Our schools will benefit from her continued leadership.

Sincerely,

Rhonda Seidel

Clarkston