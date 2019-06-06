Reader calls for action

Dear Editor,

I’ve read the Climate Report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program. This is the fourth report mandated by Congress to analyze the effects of global climate change and its impact on the United States.

The report is very disturbing and, using the best science, forecasts major impacts on our country.

A significant rise in temperatures, sea levels and severe weather events are well documented and future trends are alarming. Pages 24 and 26 summarize many of these threats and I quote a statement from page 26 that sums up the concern and need for action.

“The evidence of human-cause climate change is overwhelming and continues to strengthen, that the impacts of climate change are intensifying across the country, and that climate-related threats to Americans’ physical, social, and economic well-being are rising.”

The report also addresses specific concerns for major U.S. geographic areas. After reading this report, everyone must recognize the need for immediate national action by Congress, the states, and individuals.

This is, undoubtedly, the greatest threat to our nation and the world we have yet to face.

I urge everyone to read this report and push our leaders to take action now.

Jim Reed

Independence Township