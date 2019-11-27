Reader offers status quo challenge

Dear Editor,

Last week in this space, the Clarkston News editor again proved the age-old adage that newsprint cares not that which is printed upon it (“A call for action on impeachment,” Nov. 20).

Many ungracious comments were written about the 45th president of our country, a man elected by 63 million Americans. Throughout the writers’ screed were words and phrases with which cognitive adults have become too familiar. Catch-all chatter like transparency, democracy, whistle blower, and leaders, nebulous words all quite subjective.

Let me suggest turning away from time-worn purveyors of parsimonious prattle. Seek out sources of information untainted by the bias and prejudice our alphabet soup networks, television, radio and syndicated newspapers present as facts.

This new computer thingy is rife with alternative views and information. One of the more innocuous is Scott Adams, of comic strip “Dilbert” fame. His wry commentary can be illuminating, pointed and intelligently invigorating.

Truly, there are many other voices and writers presenting ideas than can help elucidate our national predicament more thoroughly than the three or four stories media bombards us with incessantly every day, all day, as if nothing occurs but what we are spoon fed.

In closing let me suggest to last weeks’ writer, challenge the status quo! I guarantee it will help with your embarrassment, despondency, and delusions.

America needs free thinkers to preserve the Republic, your duty is to be among them. Happy Thanksgiving! In all sincerity,

Rob Namowicz

Independence Township