Reader supports President Trump and his work

Dear Editor,

Where are all of the conservative, Christian, Trump supporters? I ask this because I have read so many letters to the editor that are anti-Trump. So I called the newspaper and asked why this was.

I was told they print what they get and apparently there are no Trump supporters writing in. I do not deny our president has a brass way of speaking sometimes, but remember, nothing and no one is perfect. I truly believe he loves this country. Did you know he does not collect a salary as president?

President Trump supports religious freedom and believes in protecting the unborn child in the womb. According to the Washington Examiner, there are 289 things he is doing or has accomplished. I am listing only five.

• It is the first time in over a decade economic growth is projected to exceed three percent over the calendar year;

• More Americans are employed now, more than ever before in our history;

• Unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, women, and youth are all at record levels;

• Paychecks rose by 3.3 percent between 2016-2017, the most in a decade; and

• He is working to protect our borders to prevent illegal drugs, sex trafficking, and MS-13 members from coming into our country.

I love Jesus and my country. I love being free and making my own choices. I am a sinner, as everyone is, but I try to do as our Lord says and love all people.

That’s what we need in our country; love for one another and putting Jesus back in our country as it was originally founded.

I am sure there are many of you out there who will have objections to my letter, but it comes from my heart and I felt compelled to write it.

Laura Shiel

Springfield Township