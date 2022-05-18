Readying for summertime library fun

What’s better than enjoying a nice sunny day with the comfort of a good book? Getting it from the library!

It’s one reason why summer is one of the busiest times of the year for libraries. Every year, libraries across the country plan an assortment of programs such as arts and crafts, animal visits, educational content, and story-times around a given theme.

This year’s theme at the Clarkston Independence District Library is “Oceans of Possibilities,” so you know we’re going overboard!

We’ve come to think of summer as synonymous with reading, and it wouldn’t be complete without giving out some prizes.

How many people reading this have fond memories of tracking their minutes reading to earn their personal pan pizza?

As the pandemic limited in-person programming options last year, we decided to take the prizes to you! We launched Prize Patrol, allowing patrons to pick up yard signs to display in front of their homes. Throughout the summer, our Prize Patrol teams gave out prize baskets to randomly selected homes who had their signs displayed.

It was so popular, that we brought it back this year!

Residents of Clarkston and Independence Township can pick up an “I love my library” yard sign from the library. Throughout the summer, our Prize Patrol crew will be going around town randomly giving out weekly prizes to homes whose signs are displayed.

Keep your yard signs visible from June 11 through July 30 for your chance to win! You don’t need to be home to win, but you do need a sign! Drop in to the library to pick up yours before they run out!

— Submitted by David Silberman

Business/Marketing Librarian, CIDL

Jamie Klos, of the Clarkston Independence District Library, brings prizes to a lucky Clarkston resident as part of the 2021 Prize Patrol summertime initiative. Photo: Provided by David Silberman