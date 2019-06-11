Reberta N. ALLEN-STEELE

ALLEN-STEELE, Reberta N.; of Waterford formerly of Clarkston; passed away peacefully March 2, 2019; age 91; preceded in death by her first husband Bill Allen & second husband Howard Steele; mother of Rod (Linda) Allen & Jodi (Eddie) Stone; grandma of Todd (Sarah) Allen, Lesley (Kyle) Erickson, Nicholas (Ashley) Norton & Lindsey Stone; great grandma of Emily, Benjamin, Johnathan, Elly & Roenix; sister of Shirley (late Ron) Pursley, late Lyel (late Mary) Wiechert, late Audrey (late Bud) Keyser, late Phyllis (late John) Fancher; dear friend of Louie Essiambre & his family; also survived by many family members & friends. Bert enjoyed family gatherings, especially at Caseville and Van Norman Lake. She worked in food service for Clarkston Schools for 23 year and served 14 years with the Oakland County Vocational School/Tech Center. A celebration of life memorial service will be Monday, July 1 at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:00 am. Private inurnment Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make A Wish. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com