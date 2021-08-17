Recognizing college milestones

Kelsey Letchworth, of Clarkston, has been named to the Kalamazoo College Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List recognition is earned with a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

***

Kaitlyn Joyner, of Clarkston, has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.

Joyner is majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing and is a member of the Class of 2023.

The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

Emerson is located in Boston.

***

Leilani Neme, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University for the 2020-21 Spring semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Neme is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication, Psychology.

Miami is in Oxford, Ohio.

***

Alyssa Schroeder, of Clarkston, was named to the Miami University Spring 2020-21 President’s List.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President’s List recognizing academic excellence.

Schroeder is pursuing a B.S. in Kinesiology and Health degree in Kinesiology, Premedical Studies.

***

Broderick Tuomi, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester.

Tuomi is a Business undergraduate.

***

Michaela Mueller, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the 2021 Spring semester.

Mueller is in the Photographic and Imaging Arts program.

***

Erica Smith, of Clarkston, has been named to the President’s List for both Fall and Winter at Oakland University.

Students who make the President’s List must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

***

Lucille Kline, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Kline, a rising senior majoring in Literature and Russian studies, is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lakes High School.

Hamilton College is located in Clinton, N.Y.

***

Mikaela Schmidt, of Clarkston, has been named to the President’s List and Dean’s List at Olivet (Mich.) College for the 2021 Spring semester.

To make the President’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a GPA of 4.0.

To make the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

***

Amy Coomer, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List for Eastern Michigan University’s College of Arts and Science for the Winter semester.

***

Amelia Zyskowski, of Clarkston, has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2021 Spring term.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a GPA of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Knox is located in Galesburg, Ill.

***

Meaghan Maly, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Hiram (Ohio) College.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework with a GPA of 3.6 or better.

***

Abbey Leanor Tolmie, Ashley Marie Liles, Cecilia Mendoza, Emma Caroline Lohmeier, Katelyn Dawn Romanowski, Magdelyn Ann Gipe, Molly Kaye Damitio, Rachael Rose Eisenberg, Summer Denise Boston, all of Clarkston, were named to the President’s List at Central Michigan University for the Spring 2021 semester.

Alexandra Nicole Carmean, Eduardo Dominguez, and Jacob Bridgewater, all of Davisburg, made the Dean’s List at CMU for the Spring 2021 semester.

Brent Robert Bachusz, Chrysoula Kondyles, Hunter Allan Valenzuela, Caitlin Elizabeth Maloney, Harley Ann Barnowsky, Jason Christopher Kuczera, Jillian Grace Pinner, Jillian Grace Schomburg, Caitlin Marie Dicker, Joseph James Steger, Katherine Michelle Singer, Katie Elizabeth Schrei, Lauren Elisabeth Dombrowski, Matthew James DeFinis, Melissa Renee Navarre, Mikayla Ann Zimmerman, Monica J Auger, Olivia Schuster, Ryan C Hardtke, Skylar Lexus Dawson, and Isabelle Margaret May Kline, all of Clarkston, were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.