Recognizing collegiate academic excellence

Nicholas Verhelle, Richard Nicosia, Samuel Sonefeld, David Baca, Caryn Cooley, Deana Hunter, Adam Kociba, Elena Wood-Hallett, Sarah Rooks, Lara Steib, Connor Hegarty, Yuri Karpushenkoff, and Clay Roeder, of Clarkston, and Jack Schwartz, Cale Herzenstiel, and Brooke Martin, of Davisburg, received Academic Honors for the semester which ended in December 2020 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design.

To be eligible for Academic Honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are a 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are a 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.

Ferris State is located in Big Rapids, Mich.

***

Wheaton College student Nadia Smith, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

The college is located in Wheaton, Ill., about 30 miles west of Chicago.

***

Nathan Mylenek, of Clarkston, recently graduated from the University of Iowa.

Mylenek earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management from Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

***

Rielee Fetty, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Fetty is a student in the school’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Health and Human Physiology.

Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences who achieve a GPA (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2020) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.

***

Joseph O’Brien, of Clarkston, was named to Westminster College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. O’Brien is majoring in Biology.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Westminster College is located in New Wilmington, Pa.

***

Katherine E. Gravelle, BBA, Matthew T. Hart, BS, Brianna M. Hayes, BS (also a former intern with The Clarkston News during the summer of 2020), Jeannine M. Lane, MS, Seth E. Miller, BA, Mackenzie B. Parker, BBA, Emielia M. Rekuta, BS, Grant R. Smith, BS, and Sara J. Snider, BS, all of Clarkston, Nicholas E. Treece, BBA, of Davisburg, and Kayla M. Allison, BA, of Independence Township, all graduated from Grand Valley State University this past December.

The degrees the students achieved follows their names.

Grand Valley State is located in Allendale, Mich.

***

Kylie Dasher and Natalie Luba, both of Clarkston, were named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama for the Fall 2020 semester.

To make the President’s List, a student must have recorded all A’s for the semester, signifying a 4.0 GPA.

The University of Alabama is located in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

***

Riley Nicole Schneider, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Schneider, a freshman who is undeclared, was named to the Dean’s List for the Explore Center.

Qualifications for Explore Center students for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students is a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

***

Sydney Raupp, of Clarkston, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Findlay.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Findlay is located in Findlay, Ohio.

***

Carthage College has named Elizabeth Oda, from Clarkston, to its Dean’s List for academic excellence during the Fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

The school is located in Kenosha, Wis.

Samantha Hoeksema (Sign Language Interpreting), Breana Schmidt (Pre-Nursing), and Emily Taverna (Pre-Nursing), all of Clarkston, have been named to the Dean’s and Academic Achievement lists at Siena Heights University for the Fall 2020 semester.

Hoeksema is on the Academic Achievement List and Schmidt and Taverna are on the Dean’s List at the school, located in Adrian, Mich.

To make the lists, students must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0. The Dean’s List is for full-time students with at least 12 credit hours, and the Academic Achievement List is for part-time students with at least six and no more than 11 credit hours.

***

Anne Mackowiak, from Clarkston, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2020.

The university is in Athens, Ohio.