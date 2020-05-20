Thomas Reed and Becka Leek were married Dec. 27, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church in Waterford with the reception at The Vault in Holly. Their honeymoon was in Aspen, Colo.

Parents of the bride are Randy and Jill Leek of Clarkston, and parents of the groom are Butch and Kathy Reed of Clarkston.

Best man was Andrew Reed, matron of honor was Riana Matheis, groomsman was Dylan Matheis, bridesmaid was Carly Garneau, and ushers were Dan Reed and Chris Reed.

Becka is a 2015 graduate of Clarkston High School, and is a sonographer at Michigan Center for Fertility & Women’s Health in Bloomfield Hills.

Thomas is a 2014 graduate of Clarkston High School, and is currently an electrician at Complete Automation in Lake Orion.

The couple resides in Oxford.