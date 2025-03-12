Regional Medical Imaging Flint & Novi earn ACR Prostate Cancer MRI Center designation

FLINT — Regional Medical Imaging’s (RMI) Flint (Lennon Road) and Novi locations have achieved the highest standard of prostate MRI imaging, becoming American College of Radiology (ACR) Designated Prostate Cancer MRI Centers.

The ACR Prostate Cancer MRI Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that commit to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for prostate cancer.

In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in the body module, as well as undergo a rigorous assessment of its MRI imaging protocol and infrastructure.

“It is our ongoing commitment to perform our imaging and diagnostic services at the highest level,” says RMI Co-CEO Carrie Berlin. “While it is indeed an honor to receive this designation from ACR, it reflects the quality, professionalism and expertise of our entire MRI team.”

RMI’s designation as an ACR Prostate Cancer MRI Center is among only three in the entire State of Michigan.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is one of the largest and most influential medical associations in the United States. The ACR devotes its resources to make imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it. Its 36,000 members include radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists, interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians.

For more information about the Prostate Cancer MRI Center designation, visit: https://www.acraccreditation.org/Prostate-Cancer-MRI-Center