Register for 18th annual Angels’ Place Race

Race set for May 10

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Get your running shoes ready because the 18th annual Angels’ Place Race will be taking place on May 10. the race starts at St. Daniel Church in Clarkston and makes its way through the surrounding area.

Registration is now open for anyone interested in participating in one of the three races being held that day: the one mile Family Fun Walk, 5K Bruce Clifton run and walk and 10K run.

The annual race raises funds for Angels’ Place, a non-profit, charity organization, providing people–centered services, including homes and professional support, for persons with developmental disabilities.

This year, the Agape Project (theagapeproject.com), which works with individuals with disabilities and their families to share racing experiences, will also be participating in the race.

Angels’ Place Race will also be honoring Paul Coughlin, owner of Runnin’Gear, Waterford, since 1981. Coughlin has been a prominent part of the growth of running in Oakland County over many years and has sponsored hundreds of races, provided free running clinics, volunteered and helped organized many races (including the Brooksie Way Race and Angels’ Place Race)

Angels’ Place is seeking participants, sponsors and volunteers for the 2025 Angels’ Place Race and asks that anyone interested visit their website at angelsplacerace.org for more information.

Register before May 1 to receive a discount on the registration fee or register as a team to also receive a discount.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit angelsplacerace.org or email Paul Maxwell at maxwellpm333@aol.com.