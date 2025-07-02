Renaissance High School grad receives Optimist Club scholarship

Matthew Langlois, a recent graduate of Renaissance High School, was awarded the RHS Clarkston Area Optimist Club Senior Scholarship. Photo provided

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club recently announced that Matthew Langlois is the winner of its Renaissance High School Clarkston Area Optimist Club Senior Scholarship.

Langlois accepted his scholarship at the RHS Student Award Ceremony. He plans a career as a lineman with DTE Energy. His scholarship money will be used for his school and training at a Vocational College in Ohio.

Prior to their commencements on May 29, RHS graduates attended the Student Award Ceremony which included dinner for the graduates and their families. Utilizing a grant the club had received, every graduates was also gifted a hoodie with the RHS logo and graduation year.