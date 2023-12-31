Renee Gekiere, 53

GEKIERE

Renee Marie Gekiere, of Clarkston, formerly of Rochester, passed away Dec. 31, 2023 at the age of 53 due to injuries from an automobile accident on Christmas Eve.

Loving mother of Chris, Juliana, and Hope, daughter of Frank (late Mary Lou) Stone, friend/former wife of Paul Gekiere, sister of Michelle Marcum and Frank Stone, sister-in-law of Tonya Stone and Rick Marcum, aunt of Richard, Anthony, Matthew, Samantha, Dominick, and Nick, former daughter/sister-in-law of Arthur and Carol Gekiere and family.

Renee enjoyed golfing and cornhole.

She will be remembered for being loving, caring, genuine, and being an all-around amazing person.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 4-9 p.m. with a rosary/sharing time at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family (gofund.me/53fd98cc).

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.