Return to the court

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The Wolves are ready to start competition on the court this Saturday in the first Power Series in the Fall 2025 season.

“I think it looks good,” said Ali Smith, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Volleyball.

The team had an informal scrimmage last Thursday following team selection on Wednesday.

“It’s going to look a little bit different than the team has in years,” Smith said. “But we have a solid core with Marley Smith, Josie Seets and Maya Kuebler and some younger additions, as well as kids who haven’t seen as much playing time in the past, but have worked really hard in the off season and will definitely be able to contribute this year.”

She added they have more new players than returners with the addition of one freshman, Stella Smith, a libero, who is All-American and won 2024 and 2025 AAU National Championships.

Smith added with more new faces she is excited to see where this group can go.

“I think they are hungry for information,” she said. “They are hungry to learn. They are hungry to train. I think a lot of progress can be made even in the short term and see where we can get ourselves by November.”

The Wolves finished last season again making a run in the post-season, wrapping with a loss to Bloomfield Hills Marian in the regional semifinal to end 29-7 and 8-0 in OAA Red.

“We always have a good group of kids who are always motivated,” Smith said. “Our goal is always to win a state championship – that’s a banner we would like to hang in the Clarkston High School gym. So, we always have a good number of kids who are motivated, training a lot, playing a lot, playing travel every single year. We are excited about those kids and when they come back and all they are able to contribute to our program and to our team.”

The varsity team heads to Notre Dame Prep for a rotating quad on Tuesday, August 26. They host Grosse Pointe South on Thursday, August 28. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“We are excited to get after it and get into practice,” Smith said.