Ribbon cutting for Vitreoretinal Specialists

Vitreoretinal Specialists celebrated its expansion into Independence Township with a ribbon cutting, March 27.

Drs. Christopher Singh and Ankur Mehta joined members of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, employees, family, and friends for the welcome ceremony at their new location, 5885 S. Main Street, suite 2.

The new office offers medical and surgical management of diseases involving the vitreous and retina. VRS opened in Grand Blanc in 2012, treating macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vascular disease, retinal detachments, retinal tears, macular holes and macular puckers.

“We’re making good on a promise to our patients in the Clarkston area,” said Dr. Singh. “VRS can now offer full service, local care to the patients who need it most.”

“Before patients would drive 20 miles to get high-quality retina care. Now they can get it just minutes away from their homes,” added Dr. Mehta.

Care is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and after-hours for emergency care. For more information, call 248-496-4600 or visit vitreoretinalspecialists.com.