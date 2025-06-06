Richard Allen Southern, 80

Richard Allen Southern, of Clarkston Michigan, 80, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2025. Richard “Judge” Southern was born in Missoula, Montana January 12, 1945, to Robert Neil Southern and Ethel Pons Southern.

Growing up in Montana, Richard’s early years developed a deep love for the outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, and embracing the rugged independence of the modern frontiersman. Entering high school, he was introduced to the sport of wrestling, sparking a passion which propelled him to collegiate level excellence for the University of Montana for which he is enshrined in their sports hall of fame. He equally applied his competitive drive and determination to academic pursuits earning high marks and graduate level study in the fields of psychology and statistics both of which formed the foundation for his lifelong career in the field of real estate appraisal. In 1968, Richard set aside his graduate studies to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy achieving the rank of Petty Officer aboard various aircraft carrier and destroyer class ships in the US Atlantic fleet. In 1969 he was awarded Enlisted Man of the Year honors for excellence in service and honorably discharged in 1972. Professionally, Richard sought out and embraced unique and challenging roles within the appraisal field bringing a blend of technical skill, creativity, diplomacy and vision to a variety of assessing, appraisal, community development and judiciary positions. Highlights of his career were many, but he was most proud of his advancement within the American Society of Appraisers to its highest level as International President in 1996 and his appointment by the Governor of Michigan in 1999 to serve as a judge on the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Judge Southern loved the Lord, his family, his country, and you.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Kathleen Alice Southern; daughter, Kimberly Dawn Ociepka and husband Anthony; son, Bradford James Southern and wife Eve; grandchildren; Colton, Ryan, Samantha; and many cherished nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Neil Southern, Jr. and sister in-law Patricia; sister, Barbara Southern; and granddaughter, Angeline Southern.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2024 at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Kindly keep Richard and his family in your thought and prayers during this difficult time. To Send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com