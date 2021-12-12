Richard Beckmeyer, 67

Richard F. “Rick” “Beck” Beckmeyer, passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at the age of 67.

In his passing, as it was throughout his life, Rick knew the love of family from his wife, Linda, and children, Eric and Jae.

Born in Bay Village, Ohio, the only child of Owen and Irene Beckmeyer, Rick earned a degree in ceramic engineering from The Ohio State University and while there, joined Triangle Fraternity.

He earned his MBA at the University of Michigan-Flint in 1983.

He was hired right out of OSU by AC Spark Plug, a division of General Motors, which eventually became Delphi. During his career, his work on catalytic converters, oxygen sensors and solid oxide fuel cells culminated in more than 20 patents.

Rick golfed in the summer and used to bowl in the winter, and from these experiences he gained many longstanding friendships, which he treasured. He was an ardent fan of the OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Linda his son Eric (Sara), and his daughter Jae. In addition, he is survived by Linda’s parents, Arden “Ben” and Helen Pacey, and Linda’s siblings Bruce (Karen) Pacey, Lauri (Tom) Edwards, and David (Angela) Pacey. Rick is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces and a nephew. His ever-loyal dog Caramel misses him and will now keep watch with Linda.

Visitation is Monday, Dec. 13, from 4-8 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346, with visitation at the church at 10 a.m. A livestream of the service will be offered for those unable to attend in person and may be found on the church website at clarkstonumc.org/events/special. Burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. If attending visitation or services, please wear a mask and please, no perfume or cologne.

Those wishing to make a contribution in memory of Rick may do so at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, lls.org.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.