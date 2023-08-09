Richard Blue, 66

BLUE

Richard “Dale” Blue, of Clarkston, formerly of Ortonville, passed away Aug. 6, 2023 at the age of 66 due to complications of a double lung transplant.

He was born May 18, 1957 to Richard and Helen Blue.

Husband of Kimm for 43 years, father of Daniel (Jennifer) Blue, papa of Payton Blue, Mackenzie Capps, and Lacey Capps, brother of Janet (Will) Kidd, brother-in-law of Dawn (Al) Stevens, Jill (Clark) Overall, and the late Mark (Chris) Tabor, uncle of John Balyo, James Balyo, Emily (Steve) Daniels, Jodi (Bob) Hart, and Michael (Maggie) Tabor, great uncle of Killian and Lindsay, and special nephew of Mary and Mike Blue.

He will be missed by his therapy dog, Coco.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Dale retired from General Motors Parts Division. He enjoyed geocaching, vegetable gardening, hunting, fishing and taking his dune buggy to Silver Lake Sand Dunes. He was a gunsmith, Cessna pilot and did leather working. Dale helped his wife with classes for USA Therapy Dogs.

Memorial service is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Highland Community Church with visiting directly at the church at noon. Therapy dogs will be present for support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or USA Therapy Dogs, PO Box 100, Davison, MI 48423 (usatherapydogs.org).

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.