Richard David “Rick” Alexander, 74

Richard David “Rick” Alexander; of Waterford, formerly of Ohio and New York; passed away on August 15, 2025, at the age of 74. Rick was born on February 27, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Father of Stephanie (Nick) Alexander- Hofmann and William Alexander; Brother of Kay (Dave) Valley; Former husband of Betsy Alexander; Uncle of Megan (Nate)Tylenda, Scott (Danielle) Alexander and Kyle (Sara) Alexander. Preceded in death by parents William and Elizabeth “Betty” Alexander and brother, Bruce (Kathy) Alexander.

A graduate of Kent State University in 1973, Rick was the President of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and was also an Eagle Scout. Rick was an Emmy Award Winning television producer. He created and Executive Produced “Cash Explosion” the Ohio the Lottery television game show. He had a long career as a professional sports videographer for the PGA, World Cup Skiing, NFL Football and MLB Baseball. He was producer/director, lighting director and technical director for WUAB channel 43 in Cleveland. Before moving to NYC, Rick founded and ran his own production company Production Plus. He was studio and remote production manager for WWF pro wrestling and later Technical Director for WABC television in New York. He will be remembered for his love of sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and later the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers. Rick enjoyed reading and watching his sports teams, and he took great pride in his children.

A memorial service will be held in the Cleveland area at Knollwood Cemetery 1678 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Hts., Ohio on October 11, 2025. A luncheon will follow.

The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Trinity Health Oakland (St. Joe’s) for their care of Rick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trinity Health Oakland Hospital. Office of Philanthropy 44405 Woodward Ave. Pontiac, Michigan 48341