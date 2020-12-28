Richard Hoover, 85

Richard (Dick) Frederick Hoover, of Commerce Township, formerly of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2020 at the age of 85.

Husband of Sharon for 58 years, father of Jennifer (Steve) Schulz and Cynthia (Christian) Fabian, grandpa of Alexei, Sabina, Jack and Michael, brother of Joyce (late Phil) Shea, Donna Duncan, Cindy (late Jim) Salscheider, brother-in-law of Dolores (late Mike) Hoover, Patricia (late Bill) Miller and Betty (late Harvey) Hoffman.

Preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Dorris Hoover and brothers Mike and Ron Hoover.

Dick was born in Buffalo, N.Y., graduated from GMI and worked for General Motors for 35 years in manufacturing in California, Michigan, Maryland, Ohio, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas before retiring as general manufacturing manager. He was known as an approachable manager and increased morale/productivity at every plant he managed.

Shortly after retiring, Dick rejoined the workforce as general manager of Brighton Tool & Die for 10 years.

He enjoyed golf, coaching softball, collecting coins and loved his Greyhounds.

Dick was a Godly man who was active in church and Bible study. He was part of five mission trips to South and Central America, where he encouraged local businessmen and prayed for the attendees at healing crusades, but most importantly, he loved God and was devoted to his family in his role of loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A public celebration of life memorial will be announced in the spring.

Memorials may be made to curePSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) or Greyhound Association of Eastern Michigan.

