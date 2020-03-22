Richard James HAGERMAN

HAGERMAN, Richard James; of Clarkston; passed away surrounded by his family on March 20, 2020; age 82. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Lillian Hagerman, grandson Jerry Young and recently by his wife Ardis;. Loving father of Lisa Hagerman & Mark (Maxine) Hagerman, Gerald (Jewel) Young, Terry (Glenn) Milliken, Sheila (Michael) Dowdy, Sandra (late Benny) Wrose, Gloria (late Edward) Skaggs, Harold (Fran) Young, Michael (Sherri) Young. Proud grandfather of David (Marienne), Tera (Mike), Steven (Amy), Stephanie (Tom), E.J. (Patricia), Jonathon, Pamala (Gary), Edward (Crystal), Amber, Glenn (Sarah), Mickey, Ashley (Ben), Nickoel, and Alyssa. Great grandfather of Zach, Bre, Kody (Kayla), Konner, Chey, Keegan, Brandon, Nathan, Emma, Hannah, Alli, Kaylyn, Atarah, Katrail, Autumn, Abby, E.J., Dani, Deja, Titus, Zalitha, Gwen, Eddie, Faith, Constance, Landon, Luke, Layna, Jordan and Austin. Great great grandfather of Silas, Maverick, Kenaton and Kensley; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Dick served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a job setter with General Motors. He loved trains, planes, automobiles and painting. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private family graveside at Christian Memorial Cemetery. A casual memorial gathering will be held this Summer and will be announced. In lieu of donations, any perennials will be accepted by the family on the day of the service. Please leave a memory or condolence on Dick’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.