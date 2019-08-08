Richard L. BOJANZYK

BOJANZYK, Richard L. “Rick” of Clarkston; formerly of Livonia and Westland; passed away August 7, 2019; age 84. Beloved husband of Phoebe for 62 years. Loving dad of Melissa (Bob) Beznitz, David (Diane) Bojanzyk and Laurel (Mike Yaworski) Bojanzyk. Proud grandpa of Chad Beznitz, Amy (Dustin) Lehto, Danielle Bojanzyk and David (Katelyn) Bojanzyk Jr. Great grandpa of Alan, Austin, Carly-Rose and Charlotte. Rick was proud to serve in the United States Army Airborne as a Master Jumper with 52 jumps. Friends may visit Friday, August 9th from 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 11 am at the funeral home. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beaumont Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com