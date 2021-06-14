Richard L. “Dick” Chartier, 86

Richard L. “Dick” Chartier, of Clarkston, went to be with his Lord June 11, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family, in the comfort of his home at age 86.

Beloved husband of Jeanne for over 64 years; Cherished father of Susan Chartier, Nancy Chartier, David (Janice) Chartier, Dree Chartier, and Bethny Lee Chartier; Proud grandpa of Courtney (Ron) Newton, Erin (Michael) Kramer, Jennifer Chartier, Kimberlee (Jeff) Cornillie, Sarah (Will) York, Andrew (Kyle Kijorski) Wint, Samantha (Paul) Wint, Alex (Lexie Causley) Wint; Special great-grandfather of Tyrus, Bryant, Easton, Theo, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Alison, Quinn and Emmett. Brother of Marie (late Ronald) Lowes. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis “Conk” (Margaret) Chartier and his siblings Frank (Margaret) Chartier and Ann (Harvey) Ward.

Dick proudly served in the Michigan State Police for 26 years, 15 as part of the Canine Unit. He then continued his service by working for Oakland County’s Public Safety Division for 15 years.

A Private Family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Interment with Committal Prayers will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to two specific organizations, special to Dick’s heart. One, Michigan State Police Canine Unit. Please send a check made payable to the Michigan State Police Canine Unit, 2615 Port Lansing Rd, Lansing MI 48906. These donations are used to buy protective equipment for canines and handlers and are also used on occasion toward the purchase of new canines. Two, St. Joseph’s Indian School. 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. These donations will help Provide for the needs of Lakota (Sioux) youngsters at St. Joseph’s Indian School.

Arrangements entrusted to to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Please share a memory or condolence on Dick’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.