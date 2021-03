Richard L. Zimmerman, 87

Richard L. Zimmerman of Clarkston passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2021 at age 87.

Husband of Christine; father of Cheryl Dimattia, David (Vicki) Zimmerman and Dawn (Robert) Barnes; preceded in death by his daughter Tina (Robert “Bob”) Venable; grandpa of David (Casey) Dimattia, Chloe Dimattia, Cade Zimmerman, Melanie Zimmerman, Katie Vanderheyden, Jake Vanderheyden, Ryan Barnes, Kevin Barnes, Bobby (Charlee) Venable and Jamie Venable; great grandpa of Jax, Brendan and Audrey; brother of Margaret (late Tony) Russo and Marianne White; preceded in death by his three brothers: Jim, Wally and Alfred; brother in law of Barbara (Warren) Studley and Sylvia (John) Culpacker; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors after 41 years of service. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Memorial Mass Tuesday, March 30 at 10:30am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Rd, Lake Orion. Friends may visit directly at the church after 9:30a.m. Interment at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

