Richard Ruth, 72

Richard Ruth, of Clarkston, passed away on Sunday, January 24 2021 at the age of 72.

Loving husband of Pamela for 46 years, cherished father of Angela (Andrew) Haig and Kristi (Vito) Topputo, proud grandfather of Charlie, Oliver, Liam and Finn, dear brother of Patricia, Susan (Dan) Bushey, Robert (Vonda), David, and Charles (Evon).

He will be greatly missed and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Richard was born in Alpena to the late Robert and Rena (DeQuoy) Ruth. He graduated from Alpena Catholic Central High School in 1966.

He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Spiegel Grove as an engine mechanic for four years followed by two years in the US Naval Reserve. During his military service, he studied heating, air conditioning and refrigeration. This trade became his passion, and he later started his own HVAC business, Rich’s Heating and Cooling, servicing the local community for 32 years.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church (CUMC) Missions Fund, 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston, 48346.