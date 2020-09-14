Richard Solmen, 85

Richard Allen Solmen, of Clarkston, passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 85.

Husband and college sweetheart of Phyllis for 62 years, father of Scott, Randy (Kim) and Susan (Fred) Watts, grandpa of Forrester, Hunter, Jacob, Reece, Keegan, Hannah and Lyle, brother of Robert (Diane) Solmen and Connie Space.

Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a CLU and CFP for New York Life. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table and owned and operated Solmen Financial Services.

Dick enjoyed photography and woodcarving and had been active with the Boy Scouts of America.

Friends may visit Thursday, September 17 from 5-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Per the governor’s order, only 10 people per gathering space and face masks are required at the funeral home.

Funeral service is Friday, September 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visiting at the church at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow at Randy’s home (10575 Clark Road, Davisburg).

Interment with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, on Monday, September 21, at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.