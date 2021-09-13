Richard Tenniswood, 89

Richard John Tenniswood, of Rochester Hills, went to be with his Lord on September 12, 2021 at the age of 89.

Richard was born at home on June 22, 1932 in Yale to the late Ralph Lee and Anna Beatrice (nee: Craig) Tenniswood.

He married Joyce Anne Reynolds on May 20, 1961 in Royal Oak. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2016 after 55 years of marriage. They spent many wonderful years wintering at Ramblers Rest Resort in Venice, Fla.

He is survived by son Alan (Monika Hole) Tenniswood, daughter Lisa (Roy) Langolf, grandsons Zachary (Maegan) DeLeary and Tyler (fiancé Kaitlyn Barber) DeLeary, brother-in-law Robert (Connie) Reynolds, and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his twin brother Robert (Nancy) Tenniswood, one other brother Ralph Laverne (Linda) Tenniswood, sisters Irene (Ira) Bullock and Erma (Nelson) Sabin, and his sister-in-law Sylvia (Raymond) Thornton. Richard was a 1950 graduate of Yale High School and still proudly wore his letter sweater. Upon graduation, he went to work for Pontiac Motor for 40 years as a quality control specialist.

At the age of 22, he and his twin brother built the home that he and Joyce resided in until her passing in 2016. They also built a duplex in Rochester that his twin brother lived in.

Richard was the past-president of the National and State of Michigan Twins Association and remained very active for many years in twin conventions. He and Robert were featured on The Today Show, the cover of People Magazine, National Enquirer, The Oakland Press, and numerous other publications.

Richard and Robert were so closely connected that they had a heart attack just minutes apart while both were mowing the lawn.

His church and family were his greatest joys. He was a founding member of Meadowbrook Christian Church, 2741 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Mike Tingley officiating. Interment will follow at Van Hoosen Jones-Stoney Creek Cemetery, Rochester Hills.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dog for the Blind or Meadowbrook Christian Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

