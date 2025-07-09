Road closures causing more traffic issues

Dear Editor,

The July 2 issue of the Clarkston News reported the closure of Bluegrass and Miller from Holcomb due to heavy traffic caused by the construction on I-75. The residents living on or just off Holcomb had three ways (Bluegrass, Miller, Washington) to get to businesses, medical facilities, and downtown on Main Street.

With the closures, the last alternative is Washington Street. I have seen Holcomb backed up from Washington to past the beach in one direction and back past Miller in the other direction. How long will it be before there is a demand to close Washington leaving no reasonable options. Realizing the concern of the residents on these two streets, does it make sense to close 33% or 66% of the possible routes when traffic is greater than normal.

Rather than closing Bluegrass and Miller, does it make sense to provide Deputies during peak hours to monitor traffic, direct traffic to improve flow, and prevent damage to private property?

It is disappointing that the state, county, township and village lacked the foresight to develop a plan to handle the traffic issues over the winter. Being a resident of Independence Township for 26 years, I have seen traffic patterns increasing for years due to population and business growth in the area. It is imperative for the four governmental units to develop a plan to handle the growth.

Tom Breneiser

Clarkston, MI