Road grant sought

Clarkston City Council voted unanimously, March 25, to authorize up to $1,000 to prepare an application for a 50/50 matching road repair grant for funds up to $250,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“We just recently learned about this opportunity and are scrambling to meet the April 5 deadline,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith. “The grant is designed specifically for communities of less than 10,000 residents – we are a small community and they are looking for small communities to invest in.”

City engineers Hubbell, Roth & Clark will prepare the application. Road work that could be funded include Holcomb, W. Washington, and Miller roads.

If the grant is approved, City Council would then decide how much to ask for, matching it dollar for dollar, Smith said.

The city’s share could come from $110,000 in Capital Improvement Funds already budgeted.

Additional funds could come from the fund balance, if City Council decides to, he said.

The $1,000 will come from the city’s engineering fees budget, he said.