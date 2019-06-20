Flemings Lake Road at Sashabaw Road in Independence Township is set to close this Thursday and Friday for storm sewer installation. Detour is Clarkston Road to Wyngate Drive to Oakstone Drive, back to Flemings Lake Road and vice versa. The work is weather-dependent.

The closure is part of the Sashabaw Road widening project from I-75 to Clarkston Road that will continue until late fall of 2019. For more information, check RCOCweb.org/469/Sashabaw-Road-2018-2019.