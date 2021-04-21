Roadwork coming soon to several township streets

The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with Independence Township, expects to begin the second year of resurfacing roads within the township this month.

The projects are being paid for primarily with special property-tax millage dollars approved by township voters for this purpose in 2018.

As a result of the millage, nearly all main roads in the township are being resurfaced between 2020 and 2022.

The RCOC is paying for the remaining costs which include design, inspection, culvert replacement and traffic enhancements.

The first road to be resurfaced in 2021 will be Clarkston Road from Sashabaw Road to the Orion Township border.

Work was expected to begin this past Monday, April 19.

During the work, Clarkston Road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing traffic in the work zone. Work on Clarkston Road is expected to be completed approximately June 14.

The following roads will also be resurfaced this year:

— Clarkston Road, from Flemings Lake Road to the Clarkston Village limits (expected to start in August, date to be announced)

— Clarkston Road, from Flemings Lake Road to Sashabaw Road (expected to start in August, date to be announced; will require road closure)

— Eston Road, from Clarkston Road to pavement end (expected to start in June, date to be announced; will require road closure, NOTE: the paving does not include the gravel portion of the road)

— Fleming Lake/Walters Road, from Clarkston Road to Waldon Road (expected to start in June, date to be announced; will require road closure)

— Pine Knob Road, from Clarkston Road to pavement end (expected to start in June, date to be announced; NOTE: the paving does not include the gravel portion of the road)

— White Lake Road, from Andersonville Road to the Clarkston Village limits (expected to start in September, date to be announced)

More than 28 miles of roads will be resurfaced through 2022 through the township millage.