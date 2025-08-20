Robert A. Simunovic, 91

Robert A. Simunovic; of Clarkston; born January 27, 1934 in Zagreb, Croatia to Francis and Maria Simunovic; passed away suddenly on August 12, 2025 at the age of 91; preceded in death a month ago by his wife of 66 years, Helen; father of Lisa (Robert Blasi) Simunovic and Karen (Matthew) VanGilder; grandfather “Dida” of Nicholas and Michael VanGilder; preceded in death by his parents and his sisters.

Robert served in the U.S. Army and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from New York University. He retired from General Motors as Director of Overseas Export Production. Robert attended St. Daniel Catholic Church and was a member of St. Lucy’s Croatian Catholic Church, Troy. Along with his wife, Helen, he volunteered at St. Lucy’s Croation Catholic Church. He was an avid soccer fan. He enjoyed playing and coaching. His passion for soccer led him to start a youth program in the mid 70’s in Montville, NJ that is still active today. Robert directed the Croation Catholic Church Choir in New York for many years. He was proud of his Croatian heritage and loved spending time with family.

