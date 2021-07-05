Robert Bjurman, 74

Robert Earl Bjurman passed away peacefully in his home on June 28, 2021 at the age of 74.

We can all be at ease knowing Bob died feeling content and blessed with a full life, rich with experiences and love. Bob’s last days were not easy, but in his true style, he did not want to be a burden and during his weakest moments, he found the energy to say “thank you” for his care. He was the perfect patient.

Just like his father Earl, Bob was a lifetime “car guy.” As an engineer and enthusiast, cars gave Bob great joy. As a social person, activity around cars forged lasting, meaningful relationships. In the 70’s along the Central Coast of California, Bob built and raced short-track race cars with his buddies. During his career at General Motors, Bob was in his glory working with the latest technology, but he talked more about the respect he had for his colleagues and the good times they shared.

Many of his friends and colleagues contacted Bob during his last days and hearing from them truly made him glow. Bob used his social skills and car knowledge as a way to minister to others. He helped countless neighbors and fellow church members by fixing their cars or giving repair advice.

In 1986, Bob joined his first Bill Glass Prison Ministries trip. He went on to visit 80-plus prisons with Bill Glass and he established the first prison ministry program at Clarkston Community Church. During his 13

years at CCC, 140 teammates visited 75 prisons and 739 inmates committed their lives to Christ. Bob used his passion for cars, in part, to initially connect with inmates. His natural sensibility and eagerness to share God’s word carried each conversation further and gave hope to hundreds of people.

At a family wedding In 1967, Bob fell head over heels for the smart, fun and beautiful Deborah Williams. Shortly after meeting, Debby and Bob attended California Polytechnic University together in San Luis Obispo. Bob

graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1971 and 96 hours later, he started working for General Motors.

In 1972, Debby and Bob married and raised their kids in California and Michigan. Bob retired as manager of Global

Engineering at GM after 37 years. Little did GM know, Bob would have worked at the Tech Center, or as he saw it, THE automotive epicenter, for free.

Bob’s retirement years were spent assisting others, helping grandkids grow, supporting students at Mott Middle College in Flint, traveling with Debby, and working through his infinite household “to-do” list.

Bob led his life in a way that cast no doubt on what he valued: his faith, family, friends and of course, extra witty humor. Bob’s family and friends feel he was one of the most decent, supportive human beings on this earth.

Bob’s death is preceded by his infant son Toby and his parents Betty and Earl Bjurman. Bob is survived by his wife Deborah of 49 years, his sister Mary (Lee) Rossmaessler, his two children, Megan (John) Smith and Matthew (Jennifer) Bjurman, four grandchildren, Lily and Anna Smith, Addison and Anderson Bjurman

Bob donated his body to Michigan State University’s Willed Body program. He was accepted. Cremation will follow and a final resting place will be determined.

A memorial service and dinner is planned for July 15 at 6 p.m. at Clarkston Community Church. The service will be streamed online at clarkstonchurch.com/bob.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Bill Glass Behind the Walls ministry at behindthewalls.com/honorgift.