Robert Bosquez, 21

Robert William Bosquez, of Holly, went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2022 at the age of 21.

Bobby was born in Pontiac on March 7, 2001 to parents Bob and Stacie (Jensen) Bosquez.

During his 21 years on Earth, Bobby resided in the Holly/Davisburg area.

After earning his high school diploma through homeschooling, Bobby began work with his father at Woodworth Inc. in Pontiac. After developing a foundation for his technical and trade skills, Bobby moved on to R.A. Lee Electric Inc., where he worked as an apprentice for the last year.

More impressive than his technical skills, Bobby had a God-inspired ability to share the love of Christ with others through his service, generosity, and consideration. Despite only having 21 years on Earth, Bobby impacted many family members, friends, acquaintances, and even strangers.

Bobby is survived by his parents Bob and Stacie Bosquez, older siblings Samantha (Matthew) Leeper and Billy (Sarah) Bosquez, nieces and nephews Madilynn, Hannah, Samuel, William, and Henry Leeper, Bethany, Maria, Clara, and Martin Bosquez, Moses Zolue, Benjamin Dousuah, Udter Tweh, and Karson Tweh, grandparents Ron and Sherry Vernon, Walt and Faye Jensen, great-grandmother Julia Owens, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and beloved girlfriend, Natalie Auger.

Bobby was also greatly invested in fellowship and service at Woodside Bible Church in White Lake, where he served as a leader and mentor for fourth and fifth graders and junior high students.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Woodside Bible Church, 9000 Highland Road, White Lake. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers please consider gifts to Woodside Bible Church where he was so involved with youth and children’s programs: Woodside Bible Church, White Lake Campus, 9000 Highland Road, White Lake, MI 48386.