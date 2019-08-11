Robert J. PESTA

PESTA, Robert J.; of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; August 8, 2019; age 76; devoted husband of Donna for 54 yrs; wonderful father of Marianne (Shawn) Look, Kirk (Denise), Bobby, Jerry, Kristi & Bridget (Justin) Hugelier; cherished grandpa of Camden, Jarod, Olivia, Noah, Sarah, Allie, Gabby, Lilly & Ronald; loving brother of Ken (Karen) & Nancy (Eric) Andrzejak. Robert retired as an engineer from HED, Southfield and was an avid golfer. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at church at 9:30am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com