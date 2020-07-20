Robert Jamison, 85

Robert McDonald Jamison, Jr., of Clarkston, passed away July 17, 2020 at the age of 85.

Preceded in death by his wife Ardys and son Jimmy.

Father of Craig and Steven.

Brother of JoAnne (late Alan) Smith.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Lions Club.

