Robert Johnson, 84

Robert L. Johnson, of Oscoda, Mich., and Palmetto, Fla., and previously of Pontiac, Waterford, and Clarkston, died on May 28, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 84.

Bob came into this world with his twin brother Bud on January 31, 1937 to the late Pontiac FD Clifford L. Johnson and Norma M. Johnson. He graduated from Pontiac Central High School. He then joined the Marine Corps.

On November 10, 1956, he married Jane Ella Adam then started a family. Bob and Jane were married for 25 years until she died after a 10-year battle with kidney disease. Bob retired from General Motors Pontiac East Assembly Plant 6 after 35 years. He was lucky to find love again with Cheryll Green. They married on May 21, 1987. During their 34-year marriage they enjoyed going on ‘road trips’ and their time being ‘snowbirds.’

Bob is survived by his devoted wife and caretaker until the end, Cherri Johnson, his brother Fmr Seaman 1st Class USN Buddy Ray (Gladysann) Johnson, of Holly, his children Kirk (Ken Rominsky) Johnson, of Fenton, Sue (Ken) Platt, of Millington, Capt. Ret. USMC Kathy (Lt. Col. Ret. USMC Joe) Gately, of Tucson, Ariz., and Waterford Township FD Lt. Jon Johnson (M.Sgt. Ret. USMC), of Waterford, grandchildren Shari, Jonathan, Daniel and Colleen, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other distant relatives and many friends.

The family will be receiving visitors on Monday, July 5 from 3-6 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

