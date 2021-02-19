Robert Koop, 77

Robert Lee Koop, of Davison, formerly of Bellaire and Clarkston, passed away February 14, 2021 at the age of 77.

Husband of Bobbie for 56 years, father of Brian Koop and Wendi (Bob) Halabicky, grandpa of Nicholas Halabicky, Caileigh (Nicholas) Fitzgerald, Graceyn Halabicky, Morgan Koop and Hunter Koop;, great-grandpa of Isla, brother of Gary Koop.

Preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Winfield Koop.

Bob retired as a transportation specialist and enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and hunting. He will be remembered for having a great sense of humor.

Due to the governmental restrictions, private services will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.