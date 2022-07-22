Robert McCurry, 84

Robert E. McCurry, of Clarkston, passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 84.

Bob was the devoted husband of the late Susan McCurry. He was the beloved father of Ian McCurry (fiancée, Missy Rappuhn), Patricia (John) Guzdek, and the adored grandfather of Skyler McCurry, John Guzdek IV, and Raygen McCurry. He was the brother of the late Rev. Jack (Lin) McCurry, the late Janet (Jerry) Egres, and Dr. William (Janet) McCurry. He was the brother-in-law of the late James (Patricia) Scott, the late James (Elizabeth) Mathis, Teri Clark, and the late Jennifer (Fred) Stark. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Bob graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1956 and spent two years in the Army. He was briefly stationed at the Atomic Proving Grounds in Nevada where he witnessed 11 atomic detonations. He was then transferred to Germany where, during his downtime, he enjoyed traveling through Europe. After serving, he went to Central Michigan University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. It was during this time he met his wife, Susan, and they were married in 1963.

His position as director of sales and marketing at Winnebago motorhomes moved his family many times in the U.S. In 1987, he returned to Michigan where he worked as a salesman for Mel Farr Lincoln Mercury for over 20 years and subsequently retired. Bob loved all sports, was a fan of the University of Michigan, an avid golfer, and a master Bridge player. He was a dedicated AA member. He never missed an episode of “The Price is Right” and will always be remembered for his keen sense of humor.

A memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 29, at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral home, Clarkston. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s honor to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.