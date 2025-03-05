Robert Olivera, 79

Robert (Bob) Allen Olivera, 79, of Holly, Michigan passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 22, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born on April 27, 1945, in Oakland, California, Bob was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Alice, sister Shirley and brother Edward Olivera. Survived by his beloved wife Evelyn whom he loved for 30 years and his brother Wayne Olivera. Also survived by his children Paula (David) Brewer, Paul (Heather) Patillo, Tracy Thompson, Todd (Jeannette) Olivera, Ernest (Blair) Malato, Ericka (Matthew) Cloutier and many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved very much.

Bob dedicated his life to his service, education, and sports. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring in 1982. His military career was a testament to his commitment and dedication to his country.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, Bob pursued a career in education at Patten University in Oakland, California. There, he worked as both a teacher and financial aid advisor while also coaching the university’s women’s softball team. His passion for coaching continued after he moved to Texas, where he became the head coach of the St. John Paul II high school girls softball team. Under his leadership, the team won a State Championship in 2015.

Beyond his professional and coaching endeavors, Bob was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Raiders, 49ers, Lions, and Spartans. He also loved playing cards (especially Hand and Foot) and participating in Bunco games with family and friends. He was an active member in several church ministries including the Military Ministry in Texas, Men of St. Daniel in Michigan and was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Holly, MI. Bob also loved to travel, especially to visit his family, and was always looking to plan that next trip.

Bob’s legacy of service, coaching, and love for sports and family will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

A family committal service with full military honors will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. The family invites you to join them on Friday, April 25, 2025 (anytime from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) for a Celebration of Life gathering at the Holly Hills Clubhouse (16181 Lancaster Way, Holly MI).

In lieu of Flowers, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Trinity Health At Home (donate.trinityhealthathome.org)