Robert Sajdak, 72

Robert A. “Bob” Sajdak, of Clarkston and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away suddenly on December 7, 2021 at the age of 72.

Born in Bay City, Bob went on to become a nationally respected leader in the trust industry.

He leaves behind his wife Susan, and their two sons John, of Centreville, Va., and Christopher, of Denver, Colo.

Bob retired earlier this year as president and CEO of Credit Union Trust in Farmington Hills, which he helped found and guided through a successful launch in 2018.

He was a licensed Michigan attorney and a graduate of the University of Detroit School of Law following his undergraduate studies at Saginaw Valley State University. Prior to helping found Credit Union Trust, Bob developed a consulting business serving banks and trust companies. Two of those clients, Union Bank of California and Reliance Trust Company of Delaware, hired him to implement the plans he developed. Bob gained his personal trust experience and industry leader role during his 25-plus years at Comerica Bank/Manufacturers National Bank of Detroit where he served as senior vice president, group business manager, private fiduciary services.

Before leaving the bank in 2012, Bob created the Strategic Alliance Program, providing broker-dealers nationwide with trust services. During his career, he was responsible for business planning, strategy, national business development, operations, and risk management.

Bob served on the board of directors of the Carls Foundation and was president of the Jean M.R. Smith Foundation and the Ramser-Morgan Foundation until his death. He had previously been chairman of Madonna University and served on many boards and committees, sometimes concurrently.

“My dad most enjoyed his spare time fishing with his family, the Royal Order of the Walleye, and other friends,” says his son Chris. “When telling fishing stories, the fish grew a little bigger, or the struggle to reel in the catch became a bit greater with every retelling. In the process of telling a great story, my dad would clap his hands together and rub his palms back and forth as if to gain warmth, a signal we were at the best part of the tale.”

A competitive spirit, Bob could turn everything into a friendly competition. If you were fishing in groups, he would insist on out-fishing the others. It didn’t always happen, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

In his personal and professional endeavors, Bob seemed to enjoy the effort at least as much as he did the outcome. Bob was a champion for awarding everyone access to education, as he credited the education he received for his own success. He enjoyed reading and listening to audio books, switching between legal thriller crime adventures and banking/finance.

Bob will be remembered fondly by his colleagues, friends, and those he mentored. Those close to him professionally describe Bob as “a remarkable person, a very good friend, and a visionary in the trust industry whose talents were many.” Associates commented on Bob’s 40-plus year career, saying, “His legacy goes far beyond his business successes. The impact of his integrity, his kindness, and his dedication to helping others will have a lasting effect on colleagues and friends.”

Bob was the beloved husband of Susan for 49 years, and loving father of John (Catherine “Mindy” Waltham) Sajdak and Christopher (Brittany Conroy) Sajdak. Proud grandfather of Catherine “Claire” and William. Dearest brother of Nancy (Gerald) Manning, David (Carol) Sajdak, Daniel (Sharon) Sajdak, and Carol (Matthew) Rivette. Loved son-in-law of Rosemary Newman. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and a large extended family. Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is on Sunday, December 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral mass is Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, where family and friends may visit after 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be given to any organization encompassing Bob’s ideals of education and literacy, or one that is dear to you.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.