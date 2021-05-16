Robert Smith, 82

Robert W. “Bob” Smith, of Davisburg, formerly of Royal Oak and Warren, passed away on May 15, 2021 at the age of 82.

Husband of Helen for 58 years, father of Steven (Laurel) Smith and Diane ( Jeffery) Dworek, grandpa “Bubba” of Alex (Aaron) Felker, Shelby (Josh) Cabrera, Gabby Smith and Duncan Smith, great-grandpa “Guppa” of Millie, brother of Sharon Smith, brother-in-law of Kay (Bob) McGlynn.

Bob graduated from Lawrence Tech and retired from General Motors as an automotive engineer after 38 years of service. He enjoyed his career, was good at it, and had many friends that were coworkers.

Bob was a member of Waterford Community Church and enjoyed being the “coffee guy” at the church. He enjoyed golfing, playing tennis, hunting, and traveling with his family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m. with 25 people at a time/rotating/masks optional. Funeral service is Thursday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Waterford Community Church with visiting at the church at 10 a.m. Private family interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Memorials may be made to Waterford Community Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.