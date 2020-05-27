Robert White, 66

Robert Frederick White, of Clarkston; passed away suddenly May 26, 2020; age 66.

Loving father of Julie (Scott) Brinkman, Robert White, Carson White, Dominic Spadoni and Matthew Denis. Proud grandpa of Edie and Max Rodgers. Beloved son of Gail. Dear brother of Randy, Ronnie, Renee, Shelley, and the late Richard.

Bob graduated from Michigan State University in 1976 and further pursued his education at Wayne State University, earning his Law Degree in 1980.

He loved taking sunny vacations, listening to rock n’ roll and watching his youngest son be a superstar baseball player. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston Youth Baseball Organization, payable to “CYBO”, in support of Robert’s youngest son’s baseball team. Donations may be mailed to CYBO, P.O. Box 1153 Clarkston, MI 48347.

