Clarkston Junior High hosted the first in person FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) Oakland County Competitive Robotics Association tournament with 12 participating teams from around the county, Nov. 1.

Three of the four Clarkston teams competed, including Team 10016, which took third place.

The teams will compete twice a week for the next two weeks before going to the Oakland County League Meet.

Kyle Hughes, Team RUSH 27 Robotics Leader, shared it was the first in person tournament in two years.

“It was so great to be in person again,” Hughes added. “All of the participants did such a great job and it was nice to reboot our robots in Clarkston. Special thanks to Adam Kern, principal at CJHS for helping us make this happen. Also, huge thanks to the students, parents and mentors of Team RUSH for hosting the event with Oakland Schools.”

Team RUSH also rebooted robotics this year – they now have a preschool group called FLL Discovery. There are nine teams, with students in Kindergarten through third grade in FLL Explore. There are six teams of fourth and fifth graders participate in FLL Challenger. Sixth through eighth grades participate in FIRST Tech Challenge.

Team RUSH, the high school team, was a finalist in a tournament at Kettering University in September where they won the Bob Nichols Cornerstone Award. RUSH was nominated by their peers, and it is the only award given other than first place and finalist awards.

Find out more about what is going on in robotics in Clarkston by visiting teamrush27.net.