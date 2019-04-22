Ronald E. MULTHAUPT

MULTHAUPT, Ronald E.; of Clarkston; passed away at home on April 19, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer; age 71; husband of Carol for 50 years; father of Ronnie (Carol) Multhaupt, Rich (Rita) Multhaupt & Nicolas (Danielle) Multhaupt; grandpa “papa” of Gavin, Graci, Logan & Cash; brother of Diane Carlson, Debbe ( Dennis) St. Pierre, Rande (Laurel) Multhaupt & Dore (Dave) Miljour; preceded in death by his parents Benjamin & Eleanor; brother in law of the late Ron (Jackie) Haist, the late Roger (Vicky) Haist, Cathy (Brad) Page, Connie (Steve) Simon & the late Maxine Pontius; uncle of Michelle, Melanie, Mandy, Matt, Cory, Jamie, Randy, Toni, Brande, Dustin, Jesse, Ben, Robin, Jim, Dean, Todd, Lori, Patti, Brad, Trevor, Nolan, Savannah, Julianna, Rhonda & Brenda. Ron retired from General Motors as a supervisor. He was a member of Oakland County Sportsman’s Club, where he instructed youth archery. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, motorcycling and traveling. Ron was an avid sports fan and was passionate about watching his grandchildren participate in sports activities. He will be remembered as a person always willing to lend a hand. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Oakland County Sportsman’s Club for the archery dept. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com