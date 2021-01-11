Ronald Hudson, 71

Ronald F. Hudson, of Clarkston, passed away January 9, 2021 at the age of 71.

Husband of Linda, father of Melissa (Chuck) Bonham and Mylinda (Richard) Kendall, grandpa of Gideon, Grayson, Lola and Charlie, brother of Robert “Bob” Hudson and Roberta “Bonnie” (Gerald) Rupprecht.

Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret and brother Harold.

Ron served in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors.

After retirement, he enjoyed working at Clarkston McDonald’s and delivering for Waterford Hill Florist and Clarkston Food Express.

Due to limited COVID visiting restrictions, private funeral service by invitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Interment with military honors Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

