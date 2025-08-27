Ronald Joseph Schoenherr, 55

Ronald Joseph Schoenherr; of Clarkston, formerly of Goodrich. Born April 23, 1970 in Detroit; passed away on August 22, 2025 at the age of 55. High school sweetheart and husband of Claudine (nee Wrinkle) for 33 years; Father of Hayden and Lauren Schoenherr; Son of Rosa and Ron Schoenherr; brother of Ross Schoenherr, the late Rachelle Schoenherr and Ryan (Stephanie) Schoenherr; Son in law of Anita (the late Jim) Wrinkle; Brother in law of Cari (Sean) Gretkierewicz and Rob (Pam) Wrinkle; preceded in death by his sisters in laws: Chris Oelke and Cathi Wrinkle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ron loved his doodles: the “third child, his girl”, Ruby and the grand pup, Louie. He graduated from Oakland Christian High School (in 1988) where he met Claudine. Ron was a gentle and kind soul who lived his life selflessly for his family and friends. He was a watchful protector, fiercely loyal with consistent reliability and responsibility for those around him that made everyone else feel safe and cared for. He truly could solve any problem or fix anything that was broken, and willingly did that for many. He was unwaveringly loving until the very end. We thank God he is now pain free and with his savior Jesus in Heaven.

He will forever be loved and greatly missed; but will remain in our hearts, our souls and our minds until we reunite with him again in Heaven.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, August 28th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Ron’s family will also be establishing a foundation in his memory to raise awareness and encourage early detection of colorectal cancer.

