Ronald (Ron) Matthew Maierle of Clarkston, Michigan, passed away in the early hours of Monday October 7, 2019 in Midway, Utah. Ron was 87 years old and had spent his final days with his four surviving children. He was of sound mind and had been resilient in recovering from a few strokes he had suffered from over the years. It was only in the last 6 months that his physical health had begun to decline.

Ron was born on November 16, 1931 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the second child of Verona (Sayotovich) and Matthew Charles Maierle. He grew up in Clawson, Michigan. Ron graduated from Clawson High School in 1949. He moved to East Lansing with friends to attend Michigan State College. Ron’s time at college was interrupted in 1952 when he was drafted. Following his recruit training Ron was assigned to an artillery battery with the Army’s storied 1st Cavalry Division and deployed to Japan. He achieved the rank of Corporal and at the end of his enlistment received an Honorable Discharge. Ron returned to MSC and met his future wife, Bette Peckham of Greenville, Michigan. The two wed in 1960, and began a 54 year marriage that ended with Bette’s passing in 2014. Ron and Bette settled in his hometown of Clawson. Ron then began a 30 year career as an accountant at Oakland University. He and Bette also ventured into small business when in 1968 they opened the Meadowbrook Nursery School in Troy. For forty years Ron toiled as the maintenance man and shared other responsibilities with Bette until the closing in 2008. In 1973, when child number 5 arrived Ron moved the family to Clarkston where the homestead remains today.

Ron’s hobbies included golf, reading, crossword and sudoku puzzles, art, and music. He had many interests and enjoyed watching sports, especially college football.

Ron was not only loved by his family and relatives, but by the many friends he had made during his life. His sister, who had known him longer than anyone, stated that she had never known anybody that did not like Ron.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bette, and son Steven. He is survived by his sister Joyce, daughters Suzanne (Liese), Anne-Marie (Krepela), and Laura (Littman), son Peter, and grandchildren Sophia, Ezekiel, Olivia, Gabriella, and Joseph.

On Friday, November 15, a memorial service at St. Daniels in Clarkston is planned for 11:00 a.m. The interment with a military honors ceremony will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 1:30 p.m. and a luncheon at the Holly Hotel is planned following the interment ceremony.